The projects would focus on a roughly 15-mile (24 km) segment of the frontier extending eastward from the Pacific Ocean as part of President Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico, the DHS said in a statement. It said the area is one of the busiest U.S. border sections.
U.S. moves to build barriers on U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 10:39 AM
