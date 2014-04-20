Newsvine

USA 1-1003451

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 17 Comments: 3320 Since: Mar 2009

For Many Americans, 'Temp' Work Becomes Permanent Way of Life - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by USA 1-1003451 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 20, 2014 6:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is one thing that I have seen for years and it really upsets me about employers. People get called for a "temp" position when it is just really about keeping the number of full-time employees down. You can be a "temp" for years. When a full-time employee quits or retires after years at a position, they are replaced by a "temp" that will do the job for a fraction of the pay and has diminished benefits.

This is one thing I would hope the states or fed would take up. Define a temp job to a set amount of time. Then hire them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor