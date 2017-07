Detectives say Tressler starved her child and that led to his death last May.

Payton Wesley Ettinger weighed only 12 lbs. when he died. He was 4-years-old. An autopsy revealed Payton's cause of death to be malnutrition and dehydration.

Tressler told police she fed the child and put him back in his crib on May 17th. A few hours later, she went back to check on him and found him dead. The coroner said he found no significant amount of food in Payton's stomach.