GM pays back government loans

Seeded by USA 1-1003451 View Original Article: autoweek
Seeded on Wed Apr 21, 2010 8:37 AM
GM has made a big step in paying back the Government.

The government still owns about 60% of GM. How much of the total amount that gets repaid back to the US depends on the sale of stocks when GM has an IPO later this year.

