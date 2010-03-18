Newsvine

Coburn: GOP on High Alert for Sweetheart Deals in Health Bill

"If you think you can cut a deal now and it not come out until after the election, I want to tell you that isn't going to happen," Coburn said at a news conference. "And be prepared to defend selling your vote in the House."

"If you voted no and you vote yes, and you lose your election, and you think (your nomination) to a federal position isn't going to be held in the Senate, I've got news for you -- it's going to be held," Coburn said.

"No. 2 is, if you get a deal, a parochial deal for you or your district, I've already instructed my staff and the staff of seven other senators. We will look at every appropriations bill at every level, at every instance, and we will outline by district, and we will associate that with the buying of your vote."

